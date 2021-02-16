Price of Doing Cannabis Business Decreases in Nevada City

The price of cannabis may not be changing, but the cost of renewing an existing cannabis business license in Nevada City is going down by more than half. Prior to last week, the cost to apply for or renew a cannabis business license was 5000 dollars. City Planner Amy Wolfson says there are a number of steps during the renewal.

However, the time spent was not as great as anticipated. Staff estimates approximately 11 hours of time to review renewals with an additional three hours of legal review being needed. Based on those numbers staff is recommending a reduction to 2000 dollars per renewal.

Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon requested that businesses with two concurrent licenses, be treated as one renewal. Wolfson clarified that is how they are currently handled.

City Administrative Services Manager Loree McCay also clarified the original 5000 dollar fee was accepted as a deposit with a potential refund if costs ran less. But she suggested that with a reduction in cost, it should be considered a fee rather than a deposit.

Council also approved a 500 dollar fee if a public hearing is required as a result of a complaint, which none have occurred since the ordinance went into effect.