Principal Leaving Bear River Friday

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

Her departure was announced on the first day of school, but Bear River High School Principal Amy Besler’s last day is actually tomorrow. Besler is leaving for a job in the Elk Grove Unified School District, where she will be Director of Secondary Education. Besler says although her resignation was made pubic on the first day of school, Bear River and the Nevada Joint Union High School District were aware that she was seeking another position…

Listen to Amy Besler 1

The Elk Grove district is large, with over 64-thousand students in grades Kindergarten through 12. She will be coaching and mentoring principals and administrators in three middle schools and three high schools. Besler admits a little bit of a backlash from people on the timing of the announcement, but says the students have been great…

Listen to Amy Besler 2

Besler starts her new job on Tuesday.

–gf

