Proactive Policing Nets Drugs and Weapon Arrest

What’s called “proactive policing” was a factor in the arrest of a local man on a number of drug-related and weapon charges by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros says an extra patrol was being conducted by two deputies in the vicinity of South Ponderosa Way and Highway 20. That was due to calls from area residents regarding possible illegal activity. The deputies then noticed a guard fence for the emergency exit had been taken down. And a short distance away, they saw a pickup with two occupants…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

So the two deputies approached the vehicle…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

A search was done. And Quadros says that turned up a number of items that included a loaded Ruger pistol with an altered serial number, ammunition magazines, and modest amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. Kelly was then taken into custody. But the passenger was not charged.