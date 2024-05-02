< Back to All News

Proactive Policing Nets Drugs and Weapon Arrest

Posted: May. 2, 2024 3:27 PM PDT

What’s called “proactive policing” was a factor in the arrest of a local man on a number of drug-related and weapon charges by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros says an extra patrol was being conducted by two deputies in the vicinity of South Ponderosa Way and Highway 20. That was due to calls from area residents regarding possible illegal activity. The deputies then noticed a guard fence for the emergency exit had been taken down. And a short distance away, they saw a pickup with two occupants…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

So the two deputies approached the vehicle…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

A search was done. And Quadros says that turned up a number of items that included a loaded Ruger pistol with an altered serial number, ammunition magazines, and modest amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. Kelly was then taken into custody. But the passenger was not charged.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha