Probation Arrest Leads To Fresh Drug Charges

Posted: Nov. 17, 2023 2:25 PM PST

It started out as a routine probation arrest in Smartsville for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. But it ended up being a more serious case for 34-year-old James Wolfsgruber Junior. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says deputies and detectives responded to a home on Wild Turkey Lane, where they also observed a lot of drugs and other risky items near a child…

Quadros says all of the items were accessible to the child…

Meanwhile, Quadros says the next day they executed a new search warrant and found another 331 pounds of processed cannabis, along with 75 plants, which were destroyed. Wolfsgruber’s 68-year-old father was also cited for misdemeanor cannabis cultivation. There were no specifics on what terms of probation that Wolfsgruber Junior violated. But Quadros says common violations include failure to show up for a court appearance or to check in with a probation officer.

