Probation Department Honored Here

Probation departments are being appreciated this week, including in Nevada County. The Board of Supervisors has approved a proclamation recognizing their value to the community. County Director Jeff Goldman told the board they’ve evolved over the years in how they deal with criminal offenders, especially juvenile offenders. That includes job and housing assistance, as well as getting them into treatment programs, where applicable…

click to listen to Jeff Goldman

And among their former clients is Nicole Carmen. She was a drug offender who also lost custody of her children to Child Protective Services…

click to listen to Nicole Carmen

The Nevada County Probation Department now has 22 officers.