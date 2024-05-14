< Back to All News

Probation Sentence In Animal Cruelty Case

Posted: May. 14, 2024 12:07 AM PDT

It’s probation for a woman who was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty and operating a kennel without a permit in Grass Valley earlier this year. Linda Vaccarezza had been investigated by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control on neglect allegations for more than two years prior to charges being filed. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says despite efforts to help bring Vaccarreza into compliancy, 35 dogs and puppies were rescued at Pitty-Pop Pit Bull Rescue. He says the misconduct didn’t rise to the level of felonies, with no serious injuries to the animals…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

An attempt to inspect the main home on the property that same day, to conduct welfare checks on additional animals, was denied. The case was sparked by a citizen complaint…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

The probation will be in place for a year. Wilson says Vaccarreza will be very limited on the number of animals she can have. The terms also include random, unannounced searches of the property.

