Probation Services Staff Highlighted This Week

Posted: Jul. 22, 2024 12:14 AM PDT

This is also the annual Probation Services Week. Officials say it’s a time to recognize and celebrate the people who work tirelessly to make neighborhoods safe and more vibrant places to live and rear families. At the Board of Supervisors meeting, earlier this month, County Chief Probation Officer Jeff Goldman observed how the Department, over the years, has become less punitive and still kept more people out of jail and prison. He said it’s now the most common sentence handed down in the court system…

click to listen to Jeff Goldman

Chris Bessent spoke as a now-former probation client. He struggled with heroin addiction for the better part of 20 years and is now been sober for four years. He said the turnaround came when the Department referred him to a program called Project Heart…

click to listen to Chris Bessent

Nevada County Probation now has over 450 adults and juveniles to supervise, as well as another 150 pre-trial defendants.

