Procession For Tow Truck Driver Killed In Crash

The Grass Valley tow truck driver who was killed in a crash with a fuel tanker over a week ago is being honored with a special memorial by his peers tomorrow morning. Drivers of dozens of tow trucks, including from outside Nevada County, will be participating in a procession through Nevada City, Grass Valley, and Penn Valley. Ryan Condon, with Advanced Towing in Grass Valley, helped organize it…

All local law enforcement agencies will be helping with traffic control. But CHP Officer Mike Steele says the death of 61-year-old John Cox has even more special meaning for his office…

The tow truck procession begins at around 10 tomorrow morning. The route starts from Kilroy’s Towing, on La Barr Meadows Road, where Cox worked. It gets on the McKnight Way onramp and heads northbound on the Golden Center Freeway. The procession exits at Sacramento Street in Nevada City and goes down Broad, South Pine, and Zion Streets. It continues down Nevada City Highway, through Grass Valley, on East and West Main Streets, and down Rough and Ready Highway. It crosses Highway 20 at Penn Valley Drive, goes through Penn Valley, and ends at the Highway 20 intersection near Pleasant Valley Drive.