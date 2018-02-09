Procession Honors Tow Truck Driver

Dozens of tow truck drivers swept through the streets of Nevada City, Grass Valley, and Penn Valley this morning, in honor of a fellow driver who was killed last week in a collision with a fuel tanker on Highway 20, east of Nevada City. Wendell Mings of Penn Valley, who knows the wife of the victim, 61-year-old John Cox of Grass Valley, says he was unaware of the procession until he saw the drivers heading up the Golden Center Freeway. After moving through Nevada City, Mings waited for the procession to go by, at the intersection of East Main Street and Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley…

Tow truck drivers from outside the area also participated…

The Highway Patrol was among law enforcement agencies helping with traffic control. Officer Mike Steele says the death of Cox had special meaning for the Grass Valley office…

After moving through downtown Grass Valley, the procession then continued down Rough and Ready Highway, crossing Highway 20 down Penn Valley Drive, before stopping near Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Drive.