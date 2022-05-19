Proclamation For Educators’ Handling Of Pandemic

Nevada County’s 19-hundred-36 educators and staff have received a proclamation from the Board of Education for their handling of two years of pandemic restrictions. Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says there have been unprecedented professional and personal challenges…

It was also mentions, in the proclamation, that many educators and staff used their own money to purchase supplies for students who lacked necessities for online instruction. That included computers and technical devices to improve teachers’ home “remote classrooms”. And, later in the pandemic, many also acquired personal protective equipment and classroom cleaning supplies. Lay says the Board wanted to formally recognize this dedication…

The proclamation also mentions that a number of educators and staff delivered meals to families, spent untold hours in phone and online conferences with parents and students, and accepted expanded workloads, due to staff shortages in and out of the classroom.