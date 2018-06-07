Professional Pot Permitting Process Proceeds

The permitting process has begun for those who wish to grow medical marijuana commercially in Nevada County. Appointments for permits began yesterday, and local permits are needed not only to be compliant with the county urgency ordinance, but also for new state licensing regulations. Director of Building Craig Griesbach says the permit process was put in place when the Board of Supervisors adopted the ordinance last month…

Listen to Craig Griesbach 1

There is no cap on the number of permits that will be issued. Griesbach says there are a number of local growers who wish to come into compliance with state and local law, and have made those calls…

Listen to Craig Griesbach 2

After an appointment is made, the application process begins June 20. An application goes through a review, and even after approval, an on-site inspection will be done. Griesbach says the earliest permits could be issued under the process, is early next month.

–gf