Progress For InConcert Sierra Theatre Project

There’s still no timeline yet on starting and completing construction of a new concert hall and conference center for Nevada County. And that timeline was further complicated by the building’s roof collapse, earlier this year, from the unusually heavy low snowstorms. But the Artistic Director for In Concert Sierra, Ken Hardin, said recently, on KNCO’s On the Town, that prep work is coming along…

It’s a 41-thousand square foot building on Crown Point Circle that’s being rennovated. Hardin also mentioned Nevada County Media’s involvement with future performances and productions…

The concert hall will seat around 500 people and the conference center can accomodate around 300. Meanwhile, fundraising had also been stalled. But a major event has been planned for July eighth. The estimated cost of the project, late last year, was around 12-million dollars. Sierra Stages will also be holding events at the venue.