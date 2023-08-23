< Back to All News

Progress On Supes Annual Objectives Presented

To increase transparency and accountability, regarding the work and resources dedicated to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ annual objectives, progress reports are presented. A mid-year report was made at Tuesday’s meeting. One of eight objectives is Economic Development. Assistant CEO Caleb Dardick praised new Economic Development Program Manager Kimberly Parker’s efforts, among others. He said she’s connected over 80 businesses to a variety of resources, and over 360 have received some sort of counselling to help improve their success…

Fiscal Stability and Core Services is another objective. Meanwhile, regarding Emergency Preparedness, Supervisor Heidi Hall wanted more followup from a debriefing, which identified challenges from the recent snowmageddens…

Supervisor Ed Scofield also mentioned that although cannabis is not currently one of the objectives, it’s still a priority. He said an update will soon be made available from an Ad Hoc committee he sits on with Supervisor Lisa Swarthout. Project updates regarding housing and homelessness were also mentioned. Other objectives include Broadband and Recreation.

