Progress on Vegetation Clearing in NC

Posted: Sep. 16, 2019 2:45 AM PDT

Nevada City is seeing realtively good response from residents and business owners that have been sent a compliance notification regarding hazardous vegeation growth on theor properties. City Division Fire Chief, Sam Goodspeed, sasy that out of forty-five total notices sent since the vegetation management ordinance was updated several months ago, fourteen have already been cleared and another five properties are in the works.

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

Goodspeed says that usually people contact him after they receive a letter, but not all have come forward. The Division Chief says that he has prioritized the larger commercial properties that are out of compliance.

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

The Division Chief says they are trying to confirm addresses for the non-resident property owners to ensure proper notification occurs before moving forward with the next level of enforcement.
Ultimately a lien may be placed on a property to cover any costs associated with the city having to clear a property for fire safety reasons.

