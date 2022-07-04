< Back to All News

Progress Reported With Homeless Plans

Posted: Jul. 4, 2022 12:11 AM PDT

An update on efforts to reduce homelessness in Nevada County was recently presented to the Board of Supervisors. In order to be eligible for state funding, counties are required to develop Action Plans. Over three-billion dollars of that funding has already been injected, statewide, with another similar amount on the way later this summer. Meanwhile, the county’s Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, told the Board, among other things about the importance of more precise data that quantifies the challenge and how to address it. He mentioned North San Juan, as an illustration…

click to listen to Mike Dent

But even with all the funding available, Supervisor Heidi Hall said there’s still no statewide program for homelessness…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

But Dent said a uniform plan will provide an opportunity to set shared funding priorities and leverage additional state funds. It will also help fund programs and projects vital to achieving measurable goals and coordinate planning and implementation.

