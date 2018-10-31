Progress Reported With Law Enforcement Salaries

The average overall salary for police officers and sheriff’s deputies in California was about 122-thousand dollars a year in total pay last year, according to information from the State Controller’s Office. Locally, the average salary for a Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy was 95-thousand-872 dollars. The president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Tim Highsmith, says paychecks have been enhanced from an increase in overtime pay, with deputies having to work more hours because of vacant positions. But he says progress is being made in keeping up with the high living costs…

Highsmith says an improvement in the county’s fiscal health has also helped…

Police officers earned, on average, about 121-thousand dollars a year, when adding overtime and other extra pay. In Grass Valley, it’s over 88-thousand a year and in Nevada City it’s over 72-thousand. As you might expect, pay is significantly higher in urban areas than in rural parts of the state. Police officers in Santa Clara County made the most.