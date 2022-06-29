< Back to All News

Progress Reported With Rices Fire

Posted: Jun. 29, 2022 3:51 PM PDT

At least 900 acres has now been consumed by the Rices Fire since it began around 2pm Tuesday afternoon. Four structures have been destroyed, including the one that sparked the blaze, eight miles southeast of North San Juan, in the Bridgeport area. Those structures are suspected to be homes. And hundreds of other homes are still threatened. But the Public Information Officer for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Mary Eldridge, says significant progress is being made, despite the challenges of the steep terrain, compared to a flatter geography…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

So Eldridge says that means hundreds of firefighters must also attack the blaze on the ground, which can be a slow, tedious process, with all the climbing that’s necessary. But Eldridge says Cal Fire is still hoping for full containment by Friday…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

And a containment figure is expected to be released Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, an estimated 250 residents are still evacuated from their homes.

