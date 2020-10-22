Project Homekey to Convert GV Motel

A Grass Valley Motel is going to get a makeover as well as new uses which will provide temporary housing for area homeless people and eventually permanent affordable housing units to help meet the growing needs of residents within Nevada County. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will be discussing and possibly approving the purchase and renovation of the Coach and Four Motel. Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent shared that Governor Gavin Newsom awarded over two million dollars to Nevada County, through his Project Homekey initiative, to be used specifically for this project.

Dent says the multi-year conversion of the motel on South Auburn Street would begin following the purchase of the property, which needs to occur by December. The project is in alignment with county goals.

Dent says along with funds to purchase the property there is a half million dollars available to support the transition.

The program also provides several years of funding for operations.

AMI will provide a 24 hour presence and consistent support to the residents of the project.

If funded Project Homekey will become one of a number of projects addressing homelessness including Brunswick Commons, Cashin’s Field in Nevada City, and Loan Oak Senior Apartments in Penn Valley.

Project Homekey is on the agenda for the Supervisor’s meeting next Tuesday.