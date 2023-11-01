Project Warmth Begins

With nights getting colder already, United Way of Nevada County’s Project Warmth 2023 is also kicking off today (Wed.) and running until December 15th. Executive Director Louise Reed says they have three more retail dropoff spots than last year, or 15, for coats, hats, gloves, socks, and scarves. Specific locations are listed on their web page…

click to listen to Louise Reed

The majority of those in need are families with children who are struggling to get by. Reed says this collection drive will help these households and individuals stay warm during the holiday season and winter months…

click to listen to Louise Reed

Clothing will be given out to organizations that work directly with clients in need of warm clothing, as well as local residents at the United Way offices, at their shopping sprees on the Fridays of November 17th, December 8th, and December 22nd.