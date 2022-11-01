Project Warmth Begins

Just like the change of the calendar, the weather is also turning colder this time of the year, especially at night. And November first also marks the start of the ninth annual Project Warmth collection drive. And United Way of Nevada County Executive Director, Louise Reed, says it’s not just coats that are needed, but also hats, gloves, and socks…

Event Coordinator, Chris Schau, says the majority of those in need are families with children who are just struggling to get by…

Clean, gently-used items are requested and some people have even made their own clothing to donate. Officials say there are now as many as 18 dropoff locations, including KNCO. After Project Warmth ends, on December 16th, United Way sends the majority of the items to Hospitality House and other related organizations for distribution. And you can also request a need on the local United Way website. That’s where you can also find a dropoff spot near you.