Prolonged Closures Of I-80 and Hwy 20 Due To Snow

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 5:55 PM PST

Because of all the snow, two major highway routes to the Sierra remain closed. Cal Trans Spokeswoman Raquel Borrayo says Interstate-80 had to be shut down Tuesday afternoon, from Colfax to the Nevada state line, because of what she described as small or “mini” avalanches…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says Highway 20 is also still closed, from Nevada City to the I-80 junction….

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the conditions had also been causing a number of spinouts. She says that can happen even if motorists are chained up, because they’re going too fast. She says you shouldn’t drive any faster than 30 miles an hour.

