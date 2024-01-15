Promotions and Awards From Sheriff’s Dept

With the retirement of Alicia Burget, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department swore in a new undersheriff at a ceremony at the Rood Center Friday morning. They also have a new captain and handed out two life-saving awards, among other accolades. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says the awards were in reference to two incidents at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility a week apart in October. She says Officer Austin Reilly had noticed that an inmate had collapsed…

And Quadros says Deputy Sheriff Trainee William Bierwirth the-second was also requested to check on an incarcerated person who had failed to exit his cell. He found the inmate unresponsive and barely breathing. Shortly after, medical and several correctional staff came to assist and successfully revived the man. All jail personnel have life-saving techniques…

Meanwhile, former Captain Sam Brown was sworn in as the official new undersheriff, as appointed by Sheriff Shannan Moon. Quadros says he has over 20 years in law enforcement, all with this department…

Also, former Lieutenant Sean Scales was promoted to Captain. He has 18 years experience, including for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. His most recent work has been with the Office of Emergency Services.