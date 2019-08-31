< Back to All News

Promotions Announced By Sheriff’s Department

Posted: Aug. 30, 2019 6:00 PM PDT

There’s a new Undersheriff for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Alicia Burget,who had been the jail commander, replaces Joe Salivar, who recently announced his retirement. Sheriff Shannan Moon says the Undersheriff is responsible for all the day-to-day services of the department…

Burget began her law enforcement career as a Group Supervisor for the Probation Department, at the Juvenile Hall, in 1998. She became a full-time deputy in 2002 before working her way through the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and, most recently, Captain, in 2017. In other promotion news, Moon says Captain Sam Brown is succeeding Burget as jail commander…

Brown began his law enforcement career as an officer at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, in 2003. He became a Sergeant in 2012 before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2017.

