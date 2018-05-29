Prop 68: Parks Bond Measure

Although many of you may have already voted, we here at KNCO decided as the countdown to the election is now down to its final week, to take a look at the five propositions on the state ballot. We start with Proposition 68, which is a bond measure. Straight out of the voter guide, it authorizes four billion dollars in general obligation bonds for parks, natural resources protection, climate adaptation, water quality and supply, and flood protection. Jay Ziegler is the Policy Director for the California Nature Conservancy. He says the money will be divvied up to local communities based on a competitive grant process, which means local improvements right away…

Ziegler says that also includes the good economy that the state is enjoying right now. The voter guide says the fiscal impact would save local governments tens of millions of dollars, but the repayment of the bonds would be roughly 200-million dollars a year for 40 years. Republican State Senator John Moorlach of Orange County says that brings up three points…

His third point was that the Democratically-controlled legislature shouldn’t have brought us to this point in the first place. Under a relatively new California law, initiatives, which are propositions where the people gather signatures to place them on the ballot, can only appear in November elections, so expect dozens of those later this year. Referenda, which is what these five measures are, can be placed on the ballot by the state legislature. We’ll examine one measure each day through the eve of the election.

