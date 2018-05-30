Prop 69: Transportation Revenues

It’s on the ballot really just to clarify what is already state law. In our look at the second of five state measures on the June ballot, Proposition 69 would require that certain transportation revenues be used for transportation purposes…

Roger Dickinson is Executive Director of ‘Transportation California’. He says a lot of people think that gas taxes don’t go for road repair projects, but that’s not true. He also says with the recent passage of Senate Bill 1, the gas tax and vehicle registration fee hike passed last year, that there is further worry that the money won’t be used the way it is designed. Despite given a week to respond, the No on 69 campaign could not arrange an interview with KNCO, so instead we read part of the argument against in the voter guide. It says “Sacramento’s broken promises have led to a rundown, outdated, and congested transportation system throughout California. Proposition 69 protects transportation money that will not fix or build any new roads.”…

..meaning building new roads and fixing old ones. According to the voter guide, there is no direct fiscal impact on the amount of state or local revenues or costs, but could affect how some monies are spent. Republican State Assemblyman Frank Bigelow of Fresno, and his office, are listed as the contact against the measure.

–gf