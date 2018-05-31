< Back to All News

Prop 70: Cap-and-Trade Reserve Fund

Posted: May. 31, 2018 7:17 AM PDT

It’s the most controversial and confusing of the five propositions on the June ballot. Proposition 70 is called the Cap and Trade Revenue Amendment. The cap-and-trade program essentially charges companies that pollute certain amounts of greenhouse gases, and the money collected goes to more environmentally friendly, less polluting programs. We didn’t get to talk directly to the Yes on 70 campaign, but U-C San Diego Political Science Chair Thad Kousser offers this explanation…

Listen to Thad Kousser

That supermajority would be a one-time only vote, and wouldn’t happen until 2024. Mabel Tsang with the California Environmental Justice Alliance, says though, that a two-thirds vote could block several programs that are already working…

Listen to Mabel Tsang

Some of the cap-and-trade money also goes to the state’s controversial high speed rail project, which qualifies by hopefully getting people to use public transit instead of polluting with their vehicles. Prop 70 was reportedly placed on the ballot as a deal by Governor Brown and more conservative leaders to extend the cap-and-trade program until the year 2030.

