Prop 71: Effective Date for Ballot Measures

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 7:57 AM PDT

It seems like a little detail, but it was big enough to put before the voters next week. Proposition 71 sets the date for when a ballot measure takes effect. A ‘yes’ vote means unless specified in the measure, the new law would take effect after the statewide vote has been counted and certified, which would be about six weeks from Election Day. In the argument in favor from the audio version of the voter guide, this came about because of confusion over the plastic bag ban, which was Proposition 67…

Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin wrote the argument in favor. He had to cancel an interview with KNCO because of budget negotiations. No one responded for an interview against, so again, we go to the audio version of the voter guide…

The argument against was written by Gary Wesley. The voter guide says there is likely little or no effect on state finances.

