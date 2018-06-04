Prop 72: Tax Exemption For Rainwater Systems

Our final look at the five state propositions on the June ballot is a measure that literally has no opposition. From the voter guide, Proposition 72 permits the state legislature to exclude newly-constructed rain capture systems from property tax reassessment requirements. Bay Area Democratic State Senator Steve Glazer authored the measure, and says this issue has to go on the ballot because of rules from the 1970s under Proposition 13…

So, if you get one of these environmentally friendly systems to recycle rainwater to use to water your lawn, for example, the value of your home might go up, and so would your property taxes. Prop 72 would exclude those systems from assessment, much like rooftop solar and some seismic retrofitting are already done under current law. For the legislature to place a measure on the ballot, it can only do so with the approval of both houses, but in this case, both the Assembly and Senate voted yes unanimously. Glazer admits he is surprised, but can also see why…

No argument against the measure was written in the voter guide, but Glazer says in this world of skepticism among voters, passage of Prop 72 is not a guarantee.

