Prop Six Defeats Keeps Nevada Co Projects Going

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 12:39 AM PST

With the failure of Proposition Six, which would have have repealed the state’s gas tax hike for transportation, accelerated pavement improvements will continue in Nevada County. The Executive Director of the County Transportation Commission, Dan Landon, says if the tax had been rejected by voters their pavement condition index would have dropped to what he called “unstable levels”…

Landon says the 12-cent increase, imposed by the Legislature last year, has reduced Nevada County’s 10-year funding need by 14-percent, or from 221-million to 191-million dollars. But he says the gas tax, also known as SB 1, won’t really address other road and highway improvements…

The Transportation Commission said, in a report two years ago, that only 20 to 40-percent of Nevada County’s 10-year pavement funding needs would be met.

