Propane Tanker Crashes Near Highway 49

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 6:03 PM PDT

A propane tanker crash happened in a rural area on Ridge Road near Highway 49 and the Yuba and Sierra County lines during the noon hour on Tuesday. CHP Officer Mike Steele says there were no injuries. But there have been hazardous materials concerns…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Highway 49 is open. But Ridge Road has been closed near the township of Pike and Steele says some evacuations have also been necessary for some people living downwind…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele had no specifics on how the crash occurred, nor on cleanup efforts. But he says it’ll likely take a number of hours this evening before the truck is positioned upright and the area is cleared.

