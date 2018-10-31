Property Tax Bills Sent Later Than Normal

It’s no trick. Property tax bills are being sent out in Nevada County today, on Halloween. Treasurer and Tax Collector Tina Vernon says they normally don’t wait until a day before the state mailing deadline, it’s usually around the 10th or 15th of October. But she says her office was making sure a year-long property tax software replacement project was up and running properly. She says it’s been a challenging process, coming from a 40-year-old legacy system to the 21st century. Vernon says one notable benefit that will eventually be in place will be e-billing…

Vernon says the new software will also provide data to lenders…

Vernon says despite the late billing due dates are not changing. The first installment needs to be postmarked no later than December 10th, with the second installment no later than April 10th. Payments can also be made in person at the Rood Center, weekdays, from 8am to 5pm or you can use a 24-hour drop box in the Center parking lot.