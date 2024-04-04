Property Tax Deadline Is Also Nearing

Another tax deadline is now less than a week away that all homeowners are aware of. Next Wednesday at 5pm is the due date for the second installment of your property tax bill. And Nevada County Treasurer-Tax Collector, Michelle Bodley, says if you’re mailing close to the due date you’re highly encouraged to get a hand-stamped timely postmark, to avoid a 10-percent penalty, plus a 10-dollar fee. But, just to be on the safe side, if you’re planning on coming by the office, at the Rood Center, to make a payment in-person, there are a number of ways to not have to stand in line..

There’s no charge for an electronic check. But there is a two-point-38-percent fee with a credit or debit card payment. And Bodley indicates that they get a lot of last-minute payments, with the collection rate, as of Tuesday, at 45-percent…

And the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office also tells people with unpaid property taxes, as of February first, to see if they qualify for the California Mortgage and Property Tax Relief Program. But Bodley says there are usually only around three-percent who fall in that category.