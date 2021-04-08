< Back to All News

Property Tax Deadline Is Looming

Posted: Apr. 8, 2021 12:26 AM PDT

The deadline for the second installment of your property tax bill is looming. And you actually have a couple of extra days, or until Monday, April 12th, since April 10th falls on a Saturday. Meanwhile, Nevada County Treasurer-Tax Collector, Tina Vernon, says collections are more normal and much higher, compared to a year ago, when the pandemic had just hit. That’s around 55-million dollars, when it was only around 35-million in 2020…

Vernon says it also been hoped that the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, and perhaps other county offices, would be reopening soon for traditional walk-in services. But the recent coronavirus case surge has put those plans on hold…

Vernon also notes that the delinquency rate for payments has stayed low, or just under four-percent. The drop box at the office will be closed by 5pm on Monday. After that, you have until 11:59pm to pay online or through the “Pay Your Tax Bill” toll-free line (877-445-5617).

