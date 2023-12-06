< Back to All News

Property Tax Deadline Nearing

Posted: Dec. 6, 2023 12:26 AM PST

The deadline for the first installment of 2023-2024 property taxes is coming up soon. Nevada County Treasurer and Tax Collector Michelle Bodley, who took over the job after Tina Vernon’s retirement, you have an extra day longer, since December 10th falls on a Sunday. And you’re cutting it even closer if you normally mail in your payment…

That’s until 5pm on the 11th. Bodley says they’ve already collected roughly 43-percent of first installment payments, or 65-million dollars and even 18-percent of second installment payments, or 18-million dollars. The total secured roll for the fiscal year is 320-million dollars…

For in-person payments, the Tax Collector’s office is on the second floor of the Rood Center and open from 8am to 5pm. But Bodley says you can always avoid the lines by paying online. Check their website for options and other details.

