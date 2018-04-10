Property Tax Payments Due Today

Income tax day is coming up next week, but today is the due date for your Nevada County property taxes. Treasurer Tax Collector Tina Vernon says that you can pay your property tax taxes by mail if they are post marked April 10th. She says you can also pay them in person at the Rood Center.*

Vernon says another way to pay your taxes without a penalty is to pay online- but that will cost you a bit of a service charge.*

Either option is cheaper than the 10 percent late fee coupled with a 10 dollar processing fee which will be added to your bill if not properly postmaked or received on the 10th. Vernon says because of a busy December, the list of those who have not yet paid is relatively short. If you happen to miss the April 10 deadline, the late fees will be assessed but no additional charges will be added until June 30th.