Property Tax Refund Bill Gets Local Praise

A bill that Nevada County’s State Senator says will streamline and modernize the process for getting a property tax refund has taken another legislative step forward. After being passed by the State Senate, Ted Gaines says it’s now made it out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation. He says under current law, what he calls an “outdated and archaic” claim form is required to be mailed to and filled out by the taxpayer. Nevada County Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter says she fully supports eliminating the paperwork…

click to listen to Marcia Salter

Gaines says his legislation will allow a county to simply pay the taxpayer what is owed, when an overpayment or refund is discovered…

click to listen to Ted Gaines

Gaines says he’s not sure how many taxpayers have complained to his office about having to fill out the refund claim form.