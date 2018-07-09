< Back to All News

Property Tax Refund Bill Gets Local Praise

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 12:02 AM PDT

A bill that Nevada County’s State Senator says will streamline and modernize the process for getting a property tax refund has taken another legislative step forward. After being passed by the State Senate, Ted Gaines says it’s now made it out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation. He says under current law, what he calls an “outdated and archaic” claim form is required to be mailed to and filled out by the taxpayer. Nevada County Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter says she fully supports eliminating the paperwork…

click to listen to Marcia Salter

Gaines says his legislation will allow a county to simply pay the taxpayer what is owed, when an overpayment or refund is discovered…

click to listen to Ted Gaines

Gaines says he’s not sure how many taxpayers have complained to his office about having to fill out the refund claim form.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha