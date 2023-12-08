< Back to All News

Property Tax Relief from Storm Damage

Posted: Dec. 8, 2023 7:00 AM PST

The first installment of Nevada County property taxes is due on Monday, and many Nevada County property owners have already taken advantage of the opportunity to reduce property values temporarily as a result of winter storm damage.

 

Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says a number of residents have already had property values reduced.

 

The form is available online.

 

Renner also recommends contacting the assessor’s office if you have questions.
Here is the phone number: 530-265-1232 , email link assessor@nevadacountyca.gov, and a link to the information.

