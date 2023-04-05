< Back to All News

Property Taxes Also Due Soon

Posted: Apr. 5, 2023 12:14 AM PDT

In addition to the income tax filing deadline, there’s also the deadline looming on Monday to pay the second installment of property taxes. Meanwhile, Nevada County Treasurer and Tax Collector Tina Vernon says collections are going strong, with only around 40-percent left to receive. She says the county property tax roll is normally around 300-million dollars a year and many residents may not know that all the revenue is spent locally…

click to listen to Tina Vernon

And although many programs to help people who suffered financially during the pandemic are going away, Vernon says that does not include the California Mortgage Relief Program, for people who have missed at least one payment…

click to listen to Tina Vernon

Otherwise, Vernon says residents mailing payments close to the due date should get a hand-stamped postmark to make sure you avoid a 10-percent late penalty. In-person payments must be received no later than 5pm Monday, but are accepted up to 11:59pm online. There’s also a 24-hour drop box outside the Rood Center.

