Property Taxes are Still Due in April

Posted: Mar. 20, 2020 2:15 PM PDT

There is a misunderstanding about when property taxes are due in Nevada County, and County Treasurer and Tax Collector Tina Vernon says that state property taxes are still due on April 10. Vernon says many people are calling thinking that because Federal Income Tax payments has been delayed, property taxes would also be delayed. Vernon says she understands property owners concerns, but the decision is not hers to make.

Listen to Tina Vernon

Vernon knows payment is a concern for many residents, but the money is needed to keep public services in operation.

Listen to Tina Vernon

Vernon also says that she will work with property owners after the fact, but cannot guarantee all claims will be waived. Owners will have to prove hardship as a result of the coronavirus.
Property Tax Payments need to in the office by 5:00 PM on the 10th or postmarked by April 10.
Customers can also by e-check, pay online or pay by telephone.

