Property Taxes Due Today

A reminder from the Nevada County Assessors Office. Your property taxes are due today. Payments can be made in person at their office or through the drop box up until 5pm. Payments made through the mail must have a December 11 postmark to be considered timely. If mailing today, you should get a hand-stamped postmark to avoid any chance of penalty. Online payments can be made until 11:59pm.Taxes are normally due on the tenth of December, but you get an extra day this year because the tenth was a Sunday.

–gf