Property Taxes Due Today

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 7:47 AM PST

As you are getting ready to spend a lot of your discretionary income on holiday presents for family and friends, a grinch has popped up and wants money too. Property taxes are due today for homeowners in Nevada County and around the state. County Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon says yes, it’s close to the holiday, but that’s not really by design…

You have to have those bills postmarked by today, or paid electronically by midnight tonight. Vernon says the money collected is vital to county services…

Special districts include things like fire and cemetery districts, and are listed on the property tax bill. N-I-D is not included. Vernon says of that 220 million dollars, about 42 to 46 million goes into county coffers, which the Board of Supervisors decides how to spend–usually for public safety and other services.

