Proposed Changes in State Cannabis Regulations

As the state continues to refine regulations regarding the cannabis industry, some of the changes may raise some concerns within Nevada City. The concern being a proposed change in supply chain and distribution regarding medical and adult use cannabis. Initailly, regulations separated adult use and medical cannabis. The proposed change would allow a single supply chain to support both adult use and medical use. The Nevada City ordinance only allows busniness to be conducted for medical cannabis uses. According to Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Directopr Diana Gamzon, there is no difference in the products.

Listen to Diana Gamzon

Gamzon also stated that once a product leaves the manufacturer, distribution is out of its control.

Listen to Diana Gamzon

Owner of one localy permitted cannabis related business, Harry Bennett, says the state recognizes that separating the supply chains could cause potential inbalances for each market.

Listen to Harry Bennett

Gamzon also brought up the difficulty an approved testing lab is experiencing becuase by Nevada City Ordinance, they can only test medical cannabis. As a result, Adult Use suppliers need to test product elsewhere. According to Gamzon, the lab is losing significant business.

The proposed changes in state regulations are currently under a 30 day public comment period. City Attorney Hal Degraw advised council to take a “wait-and-see” approach before making any changes to the current Nevada City ordinance.