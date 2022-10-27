Proposed Concert Hall Conference Center Approved

Plans for a new concert hall and conference center for Nevada County have taken a step forward. The Grass Valley City Council has adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation for minor amendments to the Whispering Pines Specific Plan. And the project got mostly rave reviews, including from the public. InConcert Sierra and Sierra Stages are proposing to take up space in a 41-thousand square foot building on Crown Point Court. Monroe Lovelady is on the InConcert Sierra Board and told the Council that both groups have been struggling with smaller venues that also have limited availability…

The concert hall would seat 520 people, the conference center could accomodate 300. Mayor Ben Aguilar is also pleased about the effective and efficient use of a building that’s been vacant for about a decade…

And City Councilman Bob Branstrom calls the project an historic moment and beyond…

Meanwhile, Lovelady says about seven-million of the 12-million dollar construction costs has already been raised.