Proposed Penn Valley Events Ctr Unpopular

A proposed outdoor center for mainly private events is stirring up some opposition from neighbors in Penn Valley. It’s scheduled to be heard by the Nevada County Planning Commission next Thursday afternoon. It would be located on a site on Country Heights Drive, about a half mile west of Lake Wildwood. It has a concrete pad, but no stage. Assistant County Planner, Zach Ruybal,says it will include celebrations, such as weddings, anniversaries, family reunions, memorials, and birthdays…

The proposed venue hours are 8am to 11pm. Amplified music from a DJ or live band is also included, but not after 10pm. Food and drinks will also usually be available, but no food will be prepared on the site. Ruybal says most of the features are already in place, and the center wouldn’t require many significant improvements. The public comment period, prior to the meeting, ended Thursday. And Ruybal says it has not been very positive so far…

The Commission meeting starts next Thursday at 1:30pm. Any decision that’s made could be appealed to the Board of Supervisors.