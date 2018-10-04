< Back to All News

Proposed Smoking Areas in Nevada City

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 12:36 AM PDT

Nevada City is wrestling with several issues regarding making downtown Nevada City more attractive for locals. Along with addressing  panhandling and homeless issues, the city is trying to identify areas where people can smoke without interfering with businesses or the general public. City Manager Catrina Olson says problems in the past with trying to identify acceptable areas included access as well as location.

Listen to Catrina Olson

Police Chief Jim Leal says a majority of smokers are employees on break.

Listen to Jim Leal

In preparation for the meeting, three areas were identified by staff as potential smoking areas.
Robinson Plaza, the rear of the Commercial Street Parking lot,  and  Spring Street behind the National Hotel were identifed as locations that are convenient, not in direct lines with public facilities, and not too attractive to invite the homeless to hang out.
Though staff is planning to work with business owners and residents regarding notification, Council member Duane Strawser remains custiously optomistic.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Staff was directed to draft the ordinance and present at a future meeting.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha