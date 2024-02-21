< Back to All News

Proposition 1 Could Shake Up Behavioral Services

Posted: Feb. 21, 2024 12:51 AM PST

A number of counties are expressing concerns about the only state proposition on the March Primary ballot. Proposition One would fund a six-point-four billion dollar bond to drastically expand mental health and substance abuse treatment infrastructure. It would also provide new funding for homeless housing Meanwhile, Placer County Supervisors recently passed a resolution opposing it.They say the measure would limit local control and flexibility and actually reduce funding for some programs. Nevada County Supervisors haven’t taken a formal stance. But the county’s Behavioral Services Director, Phebe Bell, agrees that certain services will be cut, with the new spending mandates…

Bell says one-third of her department’s budget comes from Proposition 63, also known as the “millionaire’s tax”, passed in 2004. It aimed to revamp the mental health system in California. But supporters, including Governor Newsom, say Proposition One will make that funding even more effective…

California faces a shortage of nearly eight-thousand adult psychiatric beds, according to the Rand Corporation. And more than 170-thousand Californians are unhoused, the majority of whom live unsheltered in the streets.

