Prosecutors Supportive Of Bail Reform Elimination

Posted: Feb. 21, 2020 12:36 AM PST

Prosecutors are also getting involved with another November ballot measure that would overturn a law that would essentially eliminate the cash bail system in California. The law has been suspended since last year, pending the outcome of the measure. Supporters say too many defendants remain stuck in custody, because they can’t afford sometimes exorbitant bail amounts, creating unequal justice, based on wealth. But Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says a similar law hasn’t been working well in the state of New York…

The law does mandate that those charged with serious or violent felonies still appear before a judge, who would set the conditions for release. But Walsh indicates he’s not happy about prosecutors having less influence about releases…

A Nevada County judge recently came under fire for releasing a suspect who ended up aiming what appeared to be a gun at officers who then shot and killed him on New Year’s Day. District Attorney Cliff Newell also has stated that Nevada County already no longer establishes bail for many defendants.

