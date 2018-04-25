Prospects For Nevada Co Economic Growth At Summit

“Prospects for Growth in the Gold Country” was the topic at the annual Economic Summit luncheon Wednesday at the Gold Miners Inn, in Grass Valley. The presenter was David Roland-Holst, a UC Berkeley economist, who also owns a home on the middle fork of the Yuba River. He told the Economic Resource Council that the biggest challenge is what he calls the “demographic deficit”. He says although the retirement economy has been stable for Nevada County, we continue to lack well-paid young professionals…

Holst says the main barrier to a more balanced demographic here has been a lack of affordable rental housing. He says the rental occupancy rate here is only around half the state average, or 28-percent. Holst then laid out what he called the “Three Pillars of Commercial Policy”. That included investing in and promoting higher value agricultural products, such as cannabis…

The other two pillars are becoming at least a second-tier technology hub, and making tourism a billboard of the county. Holst then summarized with what he called the “Five Essential Components of Community Marketing”. That included having a simple, universal mesage for the county…

Holst also suggested that local officials look into raising the sales tax, to generate more revenue for economic growth. He says it’s a relatively low tax, compared to other areas in the region.