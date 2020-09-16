Protesters in the Trees

With PG and E scheduled to begin tree cutting work in Nevada City Tuesday morning, concerned residents took to the streets, and the trees to try to curtail the removal of number of heritage trees that adorn West Broad Street and the Nevada City Cemetery. Throughout the day, local residents held signs and waved to passerbys drawing attention to what some residents say is needless cutting of trees. Mark DeMartini has spent his entire life in the area.

Demartini also believes the power lines should be moved underground so no tree cutting needs to occur.

Last week PG and E stated that undergrounding utilities is extreely costly along with potential environmental and cultural barriers possibly hidden benieath the surface of the ground.

To help save one tree in particular, a handful of local residents climbed up in the Blue Atlas Cedar tree on the corner of Bennett and West Broad Street. They had been in the tree most of the day, but were not planning to spend the night.

The tree sitters planned to return everyday that PG and E is cutting trees- hoping that they will spare the giant tree.

Another protester is also planning to return each day.

Actual tree cutting did begin Tuesday morning, but was focused about quarter to half mile farther up the hill. Crews will move down the hill as each section is completed.