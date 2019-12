As part of a national effort to support impeachment of President Donald Trump, between 150 and two hundred local residents rallied in Grass Valley Tuesday afternoon. According to Elisa Parker, co-founder of Indvisible Women, the group at the corner of Brunswick and Sutton Way is similar to those that rallied following the election of Trump in 2016.

Protesters were very vocal about what they want to see happen.

The vocal yet peaceful protest began around 4:00 PM .